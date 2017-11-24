PM launches new mobile app UMANG

With an aim to allow citizens to access government services through the single platform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a new mobile app called UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance).

UMANG App aims to bring 162 government services on a single mobile app, with a larger goal to make the government accessible on the mobile phone of our citizens, statement said.

The new app provides access to 1200+ services of various government services from Centre, State and utility services and it supports 13 Indian languages and caters to on-demand scalability.

Citizens will be able to access Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) services, apply for a new permanent account number (PAN), and those looking for jobs can register themselves under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

Meanwhile, PM inaugurated the Global Conference on Cyberspace 2017 in the Capital. The app is available for Android, iOS and Windows phones.

This is the fifth edition of GCCS wherein international leaders, policymakers, industry experts, think tanks and cyber experts will gather to deliberate on issues and challenges for optimally using cyber space.

The overall goals of GCCS 2017 are to promote the importance of inclusiveness and human rights in global cyber policy, to defend the status quo of an open, interoperable and unregimented cyberspace, to create political commitment for capacity building initiatives to address the digital divide and assist countries, and to develop security solutions in a balanced fashion that duly acknowledge the importance of the private sector and technical community.

India's quest for a safe and secure cyber space flows from India's commitment to an inclusive digital world leading to inclusive and sustainable development. India is privileged to host over 4000 distinguished delegates from 131 countries who have come together to give a safe, secure and sustainable digital future to the humanity." said Minister for Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad.