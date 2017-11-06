Popular travel search engine Kayak unveils how Indians are addicted to travelling

One of the world's popular travel search engine firm, Kayak has just released the results of its "Travel Addicts" Survey which was carried out during 2 - 11 October 2017. Keen to find out what's driving its users to travel, the firm surveyed 2,100 respondents across Asia Pacific region who were further aged between 21 to 45, to dig deeper into travelers' behaviors and see how addicted they are to travel.

Abhijit Mishra, Country Manager, India of Kayak said, "As a leading travel search engine, we have millions of data points on what the travelers are searching for, and we can analyze the data to see how price changes affect travelers' search habits. However, we also want to find out more about users' overall travel-related behaviors. Not only will this help us to map our data with their behaviors, but we hope that by releasing findings from this survey will also help travelers learn more about themselves."

As for the survey, when asked about the most important factors when planning a trip, 53 percent Indians see money as the most important element, more so than a safe environment (46 percent). 29 percent of people regarded mobile internet as equally important as a travel partner, followed by 27 percent of people who voted for good weather and 23 percent for a comfortable accommodation.

While money is the most important travel element for Indians, Hong Kong (44 percent) and Taiwan (52 percent) travelers are the only two groups who see travel partner as the most important element during their travel.

Travel Booking Plans When asked about travel booking plans, the survey results showed that most people are likely to book their trips online using their phones right before bed. India ranked highest (46 percent) in this regard, followed by Hong Kong (44 percent) and Korea (43 percent). Surprisingly, 45 percent of Indian travelers have searched or even booked their next trips when they have not even completed a trip.



Interestingly, booking a trip while working in the office is no surprise not just in India which accounted for 45 percent people doing so. However, the trend was similar also in Hong Kong with 48 percent and Singapore which had 38 percent of people making such move. Japan ranked the lowest with just 18 percent. As bizarre as it may sound, 5 percent of Hong Kong respondents said that that they have booked a trip online when they were drunk, while 18 percent admitted to booking a trip when they were listening to boring lectures in class. Additionally, 12 percent of Indian travelers stand out with the highest number of respondents booking their travel when they are drunk, followed by Australia (6 percent) and Korea (6 percent). Who are the Ultimate Deal Seekers? To obtain a better deal for their travels, 62 percent of Indian travelers have checked flight and hotel prices daily. Besides 61 percent have even opened more than 4 websites at the same time for comparison, versus Taiwan travelers at 53 percent and regional average at 30 percent.



Indians are also the most forgetful travelers in the APAC region with 33 percent travelers missing their flight or mixing up flight times. The same applies to hotels, with 32 percent Indian travelers claiming to mix up hotel names or going to the wrong hotel followed by Singaporean travelers (14 percent).



54 percent of Indian travelers have created a checklist when traveling and ensure they tick off each item before they complete their vacation. Such booking behavior is common across the region of Hong Kong (52 percent), Korea (52 percent), Japan (51 percent) and Singapore (47 percent). Adding to that, results also show that 37 percent of Indian travelers have gone as far as dressing up for their flight and ask for a free upgrade. Is Online Presence on Social Media Inseparable from Physical Presence in a Destination? Online and physical presence in a destination are considered as one. Among APAC travelers, Indian travelers have posted the most during and after a trip, averaging at 10 posts, while Hong Kong, Korea, and Japan have posted the least, averaging at 4 posts. 24 percent of Australian respondents noted that they won't even post a picture on social media, just to completely shut themselves off from the virtual world while traveling. After posting a feed, 38 percent of Indian travelers have checked the performance of their social media posts every few hours or more often, to keep track on "likes" and "comments", whereas Hong Kong (44 percent), Australia (34 percent) and Singapore (38 percent) travelers said that they have checked once or twice a day only.



Looking at the results of the survey, Abhijit has added, "We see that people aren't just physically traveling more, they are also thinking about travel more often in their mind. Travel searching and booking behaviors can take place literally anywhere and any moment. At Kayak, we provide a one-stop seamless travel experience all in one App, from planning all the way to itinerary management. Travel is only a few clicks away now."