Raise Hand Option In Google Meet: Here’s How To Raise Hand On Google Meet

Virtual platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and others have become the go-to video-conferencing platforms in 2020. To make things interesting, Google Meet has brought in several new features. Now, the raise hand option on Google Meet has been added to allow users to interact seamlessly during a virtual meeting.

Raise Hand On Google Meet

Generally, the participants in a virtual meeting are requested to go on mute, and even asked to turn off their camera at times. This enables only the speaker's voice to be clearly heard without any other disturbance. At such times. If another participant wishes to add or ask a question, they can do so by simply raising their hand.

So far, we've seen the raise hand option on platforms like Zoom. Now, Google Meet has also brought in the raise hand option for all users. "In large meetings, this helps to increase participation while not disrupting the flow of the conversation and helps to prevent people from interrupting one another," Google said in a blog post.

How To Raise Hand On Google Meet?

There's a very simple step to raise hand on Google Meet during a meeting, which is explained below:

Step 1: Login and enter the meeting with your Google account, either as a host or as a participant

Step 2: Once the meeting begins, you will find several options below the short profiles of the participants. The list includes mute, end call, video turn on/off, caption, and so on. Here, you will also find the raise hand option with the symbol of a hand.

Step 3: When you wish to add something to the meeting or ask a query, you can click on the hand button. This will notify the speaker that you have raised your hand - and give you a chance to speak up.

In case the host or the moderator is presenting on another screen, a sound notification arrives to indicate that someone has raised their hand. This enables a seamless flow of communication, without disrupting the entire flow of the meeting. The feature is also very hand for e-schooling, as children will get a class-like feel when they raise their hand.

