Just In
- 16 min ago Nokia G50 5G FCC Certification Reveals Key Specs
- 34 min ago Amazon OnePlus 9 5G Quiz Answers; Your Chance To Get A OnePlus 9 5G
- 1 hr ago Amazon Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Quiz: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- 1 hr ago iOS 15 Releasing In India Today: List Of Supported iPhones And Steps To Update To iOS 15
Don't Miss
- News Rahul Gandhi in Chandigarh for Charanjit Singh Channi swearing-in; Amarinder Singh to skip
- Education Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 Supplementary Expected Today
- Finance Airtel Payments Bank Unveils ‘Rewards123Plus’ Savings Account With 6% Interest
- Movies Yami Gautam Reveals Aditya Dhar Never Formally Proposed To Her; 'Shaadi Ho Gayi'
- Sports IPL 2021: Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings does not worry about batting slots
- Lifestyle Giorgia Andriani Is Teaching Us How To Slay It In An All-Black Outfit; Take A Look At Her Monochrome Outfit
- Automobiles MG Astor First Look Review — The Most Advanced MG Yet Is Quite Impressive
- Travel 8 Appealing Winter Holiday Destinations In India
Redmi Note 10S Amazon Quiz Answers To Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Redmi Note 10S is one of the latest smartphones that has entered the Indian market with an affordable price tag. Now, Redmi is partnering with Amazon to promote the new smartphone with the Redmi Note 10S Amazon Quiz. If you answer the questions correctly, you could enter the prize pool to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance.
Redmi Note 10S Amazon Quiz Answers
We have made things easy by bringing in all the Redmi Note 10S Amazon Quiz answers right here. Simply open the Amazon app and enter the quiz and select the right answers. You could win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance.
Question 1: Which gaming processor is used in Redmi Note 10S?
Answer: MediaTek Helio G95
Question 2: What is the display of the Redmi Note 10S?
Answer: FHD+ Super AMOLED Display
Question 3: Redmi Note 10S has what kind of speakers?
Answer: Dual Speakers with High-Res Audio Certification
Question 4: What is the charging speed of the Redmi Note 10S?
Answer: 33W fast charging
Question 5: Redmi Note 10S has which Quad camera?
Answer: 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP
Redmi Note 10S Amazon Quiz: Everything You Need To Know
The aforementioned Redmi Note 10S Amazon Quiz answers surely make things easy to enter the prize pool. Here are the steps to enter the Redmi Note 10S Amazon Quiz contest:
Step 1: Firstly, the Redmi Note 10S Amazon Quiz is an app-based quiz, which can't be accessed via a PC or web.
Step 2: You can download the Amazon app from Google Play or the App Store on your iPhone.
Step 3: Once done, log in using your Amazon account or you can create a new one if you don't have one.
Step 4: Next, scroll down the homepage to find the Fun Zone section or Find The Quiz. Here, you can see Redmi Note 10S Quiz.
Step 5: Select this and answer all the questions correctly. Once done, you'll enter the prize pool where Amazon will handpick the winners.
To note, the Redmi Note 10S Amazon Quiz is part of the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale that would bring in a major price drop on several gadgets. The new Redmi Note 10S would also be available at a discount at the upcoming sale. If you could win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance, you could surely get a lot of devices at a discount with that money!
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
56,360
-
43,330
-
32,025
-
20,999
-
15,677
-
20,893
-
52,009
-
43,350
-
47,999
-
18,230