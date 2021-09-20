Redmi Note 10S Amazon Quiz Answers To Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi Note 10S is one of the latest smartphones that has entered the Indian market with an affordable price tag. Now, Redmi is partnering with Amazon to promote the new smartphone with the Redmi Note 10S Amazon Quiz. If you answer the questions correctly, you could enter the prize pool to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance.

Redmi Note 10S Amazon Quiz Answers

We have made things easy by bringing in all the Redmi Note 10S Amazon Quiz answers right here. Simply open the Amazon app and enter the quiz and select the right answers. You could win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance.

Question 1: Which gaming processor is used in Redmi Note 10S?

Answer: MediaTek Helio G95

Question 2: What is the display of the Redmi Note 10S?

Answer: FHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Question 3: Redmi Note 10S has what kind of speakers?

Answer: Dual Speakers with High-Res Audio Certification

Question 4: What is the charging speed of the Redmi Note 10S?

Answer: 33W fast charging

Question 5: Redmi Note 10S has which Quad camera?

Answer: 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP

Redmi Note 10S Amazon Quiz: Everything You Need To Know

The aforementioned Redmi Note 10S Amazon Quiz answers surely make things easy to enter the prize pool. Here are the steps to enter the Redmi Note 10S Amazon Quiz contest:

Step 1: Firstly, the Redmi Note 10S Amazon Quiz is an app-based quiz, which can't be accessed via a PC or web.

Step 2: You can download the Amazon app from Google Play or the App Store on your iPhone.

Step 3: Once done, log in using your Amazon account or you can create a new one if you don't have one.

Step 4: Next, scroll down the homepage to find the Fun Zone section or Find The Quiz. Here, you can see Redmi Note 10S Quiz.

Step 5: Select this and answer all the questions correctly. Once done, you'll enter the prize pool where Amazon will handpick the winners.

To note, the Redmi Note 10S Amazon Quiz is part of the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale that would bring in a major price drop on several gadgets. The new Redmi Note 10S would also be available at a discount at the upcoming sale. If you could win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance, you could surely get a lot of devices at a discount with that money!

