Reliance Jio adds ‘HelloJio’ voice assistant support to MyJio App: Interact in Hindi and English

Reliance Jio has now reportedly added an interesting new feature to its MyJio app. Dubbed as 'HelloJio' it's a voice assistant feature and is currently rolling out to users with the latest MyJio update.

Earlier Reliance Jio had launched its own voice assistant with the Reliance JioPhone. Now HelloJio assistant is being added to MyJio app and it is quite an interesting feature. 'HelloJio' voice assistant on the MyJio application can be used in both Hindi and English languages. Besides, with this new feature users can interact with their device in Hindi for the first time.

There is a toggle at the right bottom of the HelloJio screen that makes switching between both the languages easy and quick.

The new HelloJio voice assistant feature can be accessed from MyJio app at the top of the home screen. There is a dedicated tab with a speaker icon at the top right beside the Jio apps section. Clicking on that speaker option will take users to the HelloJio voice assistant home screen.

This feature will be visible once users update their MyJio app to the latest version.

Talking more about this new feature, this voice assistant from Reliance Jio is ready to take on your questions. It does not require any additional voice training. However, the downside maybe is the lack of ability or option to activate the voice assistant remotely. Users have to enable it manually. Jio has added a floating icon though and it will be added to the users' home screen. Pressing it will take users to the HelloJio assistant screen.

Most of the actions and requests that can be performed by HelloJio assistant are limited to just MyJio app functions. Few examples include recharge related actions or information about offers, launching Jio apps, data balance, setting alarms, playing music amongst others.

