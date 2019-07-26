Reliance Jio Launches Jio Saarthi: To Simplify Digital Recharges News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has launched a new interactive in-app genie that is integrated within the MyJio app. It is designed to partner users through their digital recharge journey.

Jio Saarthi will help and guide the users from choosing a plan till making payments. Jio Saarthi supports regional languages and provides voice assistance to users through the process. It also helps them to locate payments details like how to find a card number and where to enter it.

Furthermore, Jio users who have not done an online recharge till now will be prompted with this new feature.

The assisted recharge journey is initially available in English and Hindi and will be gradually made available in 12 regional languages to cater to the needs of Jio users from across the country, the telco said.

Reliance Jio says the innovation is a first-of-its-kind digital initiative in the industry. Jio also belives this assisted customer journey innovation will encourage adoption of digital recharges among users who have so far been unsure about the digital recharge process.

Jio Emerges As India's Biggest Telecom Player

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has become the country's largest telecom operator with a subscriber base of 331.3 million, surpassing Vodafone Idea which reported a decline in its user base to 320 million by June 2019.

Vodafone Idea reported a decline in its customer base to 320 million in the first quarter of 2019-20 from 334.1 million in the March quarter.

To recall, Jio has dethroned Bharti Airtel in May to become the second-largest mobile operator with 322.9 million users and 27.80 percent market, according to TRAI data.

Besides, Jio has started beta trials of JioGigaFiber services and other smart home solutions. The company is targeting 50 million households to deploy its services.

