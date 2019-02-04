Relive your childhood days with the new CARTOON NETWORK smartphone app

Cartoon Network, a name that was a synonym for television for every 90s kid somehow lost its rich content in the last few years. The new age Cartoon Network is nowhere close to the original TV channel, which set a golden standard of cartoons for kids. The good old Cartoon Network offered a repository of good quality content that was loved by kids as well as adults.

It goes without any saying that the same animated content will find a great audience even in today's time. Having said that, the 'Cartoon Network Watch & Play' mobile application aims to deliver the same for smartphone users of all age groups. The official application for the TV channel can now be installed on iOS and Android smartphones/tablets for free of cost. It is touted as the leading entertainment destination for kids and has organically built a loyal following during the testing phase. The application aims to engage fans with iconic and classic cartoon characters through a blend of short-form and micro-content along with exciting games.

We installed the application on an Android device to take a ride down to the memory lane. For now, the Cartoon Network Watch & Play application features very limited content but the brand promises that the library will be updated on regular basis to develop an ever-increasing inventory of fun games and video. The same can be curated and personalized depending upon your choice of content. You can stream videos from good old shows like Powerpuff Girls, Dexter's Laboratory, Johnny Bravo, Courage the Cowardly Dog, etc. and can also tune in to latest shows like Roll No. 21, Ben 10, The, Adventure Time, etc. These shows are available in both English and Hindi.

Application developers also informed that the app offers a safe virtual environment for kids. It restricts exposure to inappropriate content and has a child-friendly user interface.

Talking about the new offering Mr. Siddharth Jain, Managing Director - South Asia, Turner India said, "Cartoon Network has always been the ultimate destination for unmatched animated fun and entertainment for kids. It is a brand that continues to evolve dynamically, reflecting preferences of contemporary fans. True to our fan-first strategy, CN Watch & Play is the next natural step. It's an all-new way for kids to explore the dynamic worlds of their favorite cartoon characters through a terrific mix of content in different formats from video to fun games. Each fan is unique, and that shows in the app's personalized and immersive experience. We are thrilled to bring this app to our ardent fans!"

You can install the Cartoon Network Watch & Play app on iOS and Android.