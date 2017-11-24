You can soon rent a bike via Yulu Bikes app

The bike-sharing startups are pretty common in China and it looks like this trend is catching up in India as well. Given the increase in traffic day by day, bike-sharing has progressed to become one of the fastest growing transportation economies right now.

Taking advantage of the same, InMobi Co-founder Amit Gupta along with other cofounders is gearing up to launch a new startup called Yulu Bikes that will provide IoT-based bicycle sharing in order to resolve the last-mile connectivity. The operations of Yulu Bikes will debut in Bengaluru in the coming weeks, claims a Techcrunch report. Similar to the cab-hailing services, this one will also let commuters rent a bike via the Yulu Bikes app.

The report clearly reveals the intention of Yulu to de-congest urban traffic by offering an affordable, scalable, clean and efficient solution for short distance commutes.

Initially, Yulu will start with a few hundred bicycles and interested users can book the same through the Android or iOS app. The bikes can be unlocked using QR codes. The service will charge riders for every 30 minutes of use. Right now, it is said that the service will be working with the local government in order to get dedicated lanes for bikes or bicycles and safe parking space as well.

Yulu is claimed to be the most advanced bike sharing solution providing beautiful and functional bicycles powered by GPS, GPRS and Bluetooth. The riders can use the app to both rent and return the bikes from the major locations in Bengaluru. The payments can be hassle-free and secure via a digital wallet but the exact payment service that Yulu will use remains to be unknown for now.

In order to rent a bike via the Yulu Bikes app, riders need to first locate a bike using GPS, then scan the QR code to unlock it, ride it and park the bike at the end of the ride. Whenever the bike is parked and locked, then Yulu bills the rider and deducts the specific money from the digital wallet.