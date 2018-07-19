Rooter launches the latest version of its app- Rooter 3.0

Rooter, which is a live social sports engagement platform, has recently released the new version of its app i.e Rooter 3.0. The new and improved version of the app is a flexible user interface keeping in mind the needs of the modern audiences. The latest update introduces some set of new features to the platform, among which the major highlight is the Sports Social Feed section along with the Live Fantasy Game in India for cricket.

Rooter had previously introduced the concept of Live Sports Engagement platform for the users approximately 18 months ago. Now, with the latest update, the company has revamped the entire interface in order to provide the users a premium experience across its platform for different sports. The list of games includes Cricket, Football, Tennis, Hockey, Basketball, Badminton, Formula 1, and Kabaddi.

At present, the Rooter app is said to be one of its kind domain which caters to the wide array of sports. The latest update brings a new Sports Social Feed to the platform. The Sports Social Feed brings a personalized newsfeed for the users that offers live sports-related updates gathered from the trending sports social media channels all around the globe. The app allows a user to have effective discussions related to rumored and trending sports content with the fellow users.

Along with the latest update, Rooter also introduces a new social-gaming experience for the users which is called as Live Fantasy Cricket game. The Live Fantasy Cricket game allows a user to select any four players during a live match and compete with their friends in real-time based on a player's performance. The new feature will soon be available for the live football matches as well going forward.

Piyush Kumar, Founder & CEO - Rooter, said, "As avid sports fans ourselves, we always strive to make the experience of viewing sports as interesting as the actual 'game'. Rooter 3.0 is a step further towards realizing this vision, leveraging cutting-edge technology to introduce a bevy of features, games and in-app experiences to help users interact, compete and stay on top of sporting events across the world. He further commented that having already received a highly encouraging response to the app update from our existing user base, we are confident that Rooter 3.0 will deliver a more immersive, engaging, and social experience to ardent fans across the world, fuelling their passion for sports further!"

The company has also improved on the live match engagement aspect on its platform. Following the update, the users will now be able to engage with an ongoing match and can check scores, play a match prediction game or simply scroll through the feed for the latest videos and news related to sports. Users will also be able to win badges which they can showcase on their profiles.