Samsung announces Linux on Galaxy app: Gives smartphones the capability to run multiple OS

While being the top and most popular smartphone brand in the market, Samsung continuously works on bringing a better experience for its users. For instance, apart from launching the most high-end smartphone the Galaxy S8, the South Korean giant also introduced Samsung DeX in the market. This device was basically designed and introduced to bring a desktop-like experience to the smartphone.

"Earlier this year, we introduced Samsung DeX to push the possibilities of the smartphone by enabling users to enjoy a desktop-like environment while still harnessing the power of Samsung's cutting-edge mobile experience through the Note 8, Galaxy S8, and S8+," the company said.

But that is not enough for Samsung. The company wants to take the game to another level. The company wants to expand its DeX ecosystem with its strategic partnerships and app development community. "This growth is a key to its success. To that end, we are making substantial progress with help from key partners and productivity, collaboration, content creation, and entertainment content providers," Samsung affirmed.

Thus, today at its "Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2017" in San Francisco, the company announced that it is launching a new app called Linux on Galaxy, which will now give smartphones the capability to run multiple operating systems.

As per the company, this will also enable developers to work with their preferred Linux-based distributions on their mobile devices. "Whenever they need to use a function that is not available on the smartphone OS, users can simply switch to the app and run any program they need to in a Linux OS environment," the company said.

However, the app is still in trial phase, but the company has assured that Linux on Galaxy is its innovative solution to bring the Linux experience on PC to mobile, and then further onto a larger display with Samsung DeX. With this new features, developers will be able to code using their mobile on-the-go and seamlessly continue the task on a larger display with Samsung DeX.

The company is also of the opinion that this new capability will be a "significant step forward for software developers, who can now set up a fully functional development environment with all the advantages of a desktop setting that is accessible anytime, anywhere."

In addition to expanding the capabilities for developers, Samsung notes that DeX will seamlessly transform mobile gaming experience to the next level as well. The company is certain that new enriching experiences will be brought to smartphone users further helping them realize a seamlessly connected life. "We believe Samsung DeX will see additional adoption because of its unique experience in the near future," the company concluded.

Source