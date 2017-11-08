Samsung India adds 1 million Samsung Pay users in a month

With digital payments slowing picking up the pace in the country, Samsung's mobile payments service Samsung Pay has now crossed 1 million users in over a month.

Announcing the news, Samsung India Director Commercialization Group (Product Planning) Sanjay Razdan said, "On September 12 we had announced that we had 1.5 million users of Samsung Pay. Now we have an additional 1 million users in the last one-and-half months. The user growth has been significant."

The South Korean giant launched Samsung Pay in the country in March 2017 and India is currently at the top three countries among the 20 nations using Samsung Pay just behind South Korea and Russia.

Supported Smartphones However, during the launch, Samsung Pay was available through 10 models and it has expanded to 26 models since then. Samsung Pay is available for users of devices like Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro, among others and it will allow users to just tap and pay using the debit/credit cards and wallets stored on their mobile devices. How efficient is it? Samsung has 17 partners on board, including 10 banks and is in talks with a couple of more banks for-pay service. Razdan, who heads the Samsung Pay business in India, said some of the other countries are trying to implement some of India's model like the bank to bank transfer. How to use Samsung Pay? The first thing that you have to do is download the Samsung Pay app if it does not come pre-installed with the device. Usually, on compatible devices, a Samsung Pay shortcut will be preloaded, allowing users to download and install the app easily. After that, users will need to setup Samsung Pay by entering their Samsung account info and then they need to sign in. Users will need to assign their fingerprint as the verification method and a Pattern, PIN, or Password lock as well. Users can now add their payment cards and use Samsung Pay. Making a payment using the mobile device? To make a payment using your mobile device, follow the instructions below. You can open Samsung Pay from the Home screen, Apps menu, or Lock screen. 1. To access your Favorite Cards, swipe up from the bottom of the screen. 2. Swipe to the desired card. 3. To verify your identity, place your finger on the Home button. To use your Samsung Pay PIN, touch PIN. Then, enter your four-digit PIN. 4. To make the payment, place the back of your device on the card or NFC reader on the payment terminal. 5. If necessary, complete the transaction on the payment terminal. For example, if you are using a debit card, you are still required to enter your Personal Identification Number (PIN). Some merchants/terminals may prompt you to verify the total charges are correct, while others will require a signature.