Samsung Pay App Received An Update That Will Allow Users For Credit Cards, And Personal Loans
Samsung Pay, mobile payment and digital wallet service by Samsung, has got a feature update. That lets the users apply for credit card and personal loans via Paisabazaar. With its unique "Chance of Approval" features, Paisabazaar will instantly allow you for credit cards and loans, after you have applied for it by filling all the details.
Samsung had earlier also introduced a few updates to its Samsung Pay, to ensure a better financial service online. That indeed didn't cope up with the users' requirement. However, the brand has finally received a new feature update that makes easier for Samsung Pay users to access the financial service's online procedures.
Naveen Kukarja, CEO of Paisabazaar.com said in the press release, that with the new feature update, users could instantly get the access for credit cards and personal loans. He added that the entire financial process would be extremely fast and smooth. Naveen also said that Paisabazaar's merge with the Samsung Pay would offer the users a podium, that would provide them a variety of faster financial solutions.
Even Sanjay Razdan, Samsung India's senior director management services head believes the move will let the users seek extremely fast financial services. He further added that Samsung Pay had been introduced with an idea to offer the smartest and easiest way to allow digital payments accessible everywhere.
How A User Should Use Credit Card With Samsung Pay
The Samsung device which you will buy or have purchased, either comes installed with Samsung Pay, or you can download it from the Google Play Store. Thereafter, you need to set your iris or fingerprint scan and enter a security pin number after you have started the app. Then you link Samsung Pay with a credit card. After the card gets verified, you can eventually start using the app for financial transactions.
