Samsung premieres short film Two Lights: Relumino highlighting its vision-enhancing app

Samsung Electronics today premiered "Two Lights: Relúmĭno," a short film that weaves together themes such as perseverance, transformation, and love. It also spotlights Relúmĭno, Samsung's visual aid application for people with visual impairments.

The movie has been produced by Hur Jin-ho, a Korean film director and screenwriter known for his works "Christmas in August," "One Fine Spring Day," and "The Last Princess." It features Korean actress Han Ji Min and K-pop star and actor Park Hyungsik as the main characters.

"Two Lights: Relúmĭno" was inspired by the fact that about 86 percent of visually impaired people worldwide have low vision, and that they may experience unnecessary inconveniences as a result.

The film follows Sooyoung and Insoo, two young people who meet at a photography club for the visually impaired, as they learn to take their own photos - and grow closer to each other while doing so.

It also highlights Relúmĭno, a visual aid application developed by a team at C-Lab, Samsung's in-house incubator program. The app works in conjunction with the Gear VR to enhance the vision of visually impaired people and thus helps to alleviate some of the everyday challenges they might face.

Relúmĭno is compatible only with Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, Galaxy Note 7 FE, and Note 8 smartphones as of now.

You can watch "Two Lights: Relúmĭno" below.