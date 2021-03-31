Scam Alert: Free Reliance Jio Rs. 555 Plan On WhatsApp News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

WhatsApp is undeniably the most popular instant messaging application available on Android and iOS smartphones. Its encrypted platform is considered to be safe for messaging and transfer of personal data such as images, videos, and voice notes. The company has been introducing several features and upgrading its security firewalls to keep the users' security intact.

However, similar to other social media platforms WhatsApp has become a hub for scammers to rob innocent public out of their hard-earned money. We have come across numerous reports in the past where users have been scammed by imposters verifying themselves as some company officials or via false lucky draw schemes. A new scam is being reported affecting WhatsApp users in India. The latest scam is luring users with a free Jio plan. Check out the details:

WhatsApp Free Jio Recharge: Is It A Scam?

Some WhatsApp users have reportedly received a message offering a Jio recharge worth Rs. 555 for free, suggests a report. The free Jio mobile recharge plan is being offered to mark the celebration of Mukesh Ambani's grandson. The message also has a link that users need to click to avail the free recharge offer. As enticing as the offer sounds, it isn't legit.

This free Jio Rs. 555 plan message on WhatsApp is fake and a user is redirected to an unknown malicious webpage which puts privacy at risk. Moreover, the attackers might also bypass the security layers on your device if you click on the link and get access to your personal details including banking and others.

The hackers have reportedly developed a phishing webpage on BlogSpot with the address "https://t.co/3vsZJogeUe". This webpage is what lures the WhatsApp users to claim the free Jio mobile plan worth Rs. 555. Notably, the message states the offer is valid till March 30. However, it wouldn't be much of a task for the attackers to change the dates and scam the masses in the future.

How To Stay Safe?

This scam has been highlighted by Himachal Pradesh's Cyber Crime department. The officials have shared a tweet confirming this message to be fake and have released an official warning on the same.

It is always advised not to click on any suspicious links. If you receive any message which is not from your trusted source and is offering some free gifts or an insane amount of prize money just in few clicks it is likely to be a scam. You should always be cautious while opening any such website. Also, it's advised to avoid sharing personal details or any OTP's to an unknown person.

via

Best Mobiles in India