You can now use Siri to send WhatsApp group messages

Lately, WhatsApp has been receiving several new features but most features were rolled out to the Android version of the app. Now, WhatsApp for iPhone with the version 2.18.80 has received a new feature, which lets you send group messages directly using Siri. Basically, the update has extended the Siri integration within the messaging platform.

Back in 2016, WhatsApp rolled out the ability to send individual messages using your voice with Siri. With the recent update, it is possible to send group messages as well using Siri. Alongside the Siri integration for group messages, the updated version of the app is said to have got the capability to display images and GIFs directly on the notification.

What's interesting is that you need not open the app on your iPhone to send messages to the groups. You just have to instruct Siri to type the message you wish to send to the WhatsApp groups using your voice.

How to send group messages using Siri on WhatsApp

In order to send a group message using Siri, you need to first open Siri by saying "Hey, Siri!" or pressing and holding the home button. Then, you will have to command Siri to "Send a message to WhatsApp group [name]". Siri will now list the groups if there are many groups with the similar name. You have to tap on the right now from the list and say your message. Once it is done, you have to ask Siri to send the message to the group.

View and download GIFs and photos from notifications

In addition to this feature, a WABetaInfo reports that you can make use of the Peek and Pop gesture on the notification or swipe down the notification to glance at the GIFs without opening the app. It is also said that you can download the images and GIFs directly from the notifications. However, this will be possible if the auto-download option for media files is disabled for photos. The report further adds that the feature will work with iOS 10 and above. It is said to be a server-side update and is yet to be rolled out to all the iOS users with iOS 10 and later versions.