SHAREit achieves 1.2billion user base worldwide

Popular mobile file sharing app SHAREit today said that it achieves a milestone of 1.2billion user base worldwide.

Starting with 100 million downloads in March 2014, SHAREit has created a benchmark for attaining 1.2billion users worldwide in a span of 2.5years, the company said.

Jason Wang, Managing Director, SHAREit India said, "We are very proud and grateful to all our users globally. SHAREit is a popular app across all age groups and it has become the most valuable social content-integrated distribution platform in the emerging markets."

Wang said that "It also provides a platform and makes an important effect in the fields of music, video, picture, application etc. SHAREit has rapidly grown to become one of the most important channels through which users can transfer files and enjoy music and videos."

With over 1.2 billion users globally, SHAREit has 30 percent of the total user base from India and over 300million downloads in the country. It is the most preferred platform for data sharing and information acquisition among internet users.

Based on the intensive research conducted it has been noted that youngsters in major Indian cities, in the age group of 16-28 are the most active downloaders and avid users of SHAREit.

SHAREit has reached out to more than 200 countries and regions and it is currently available 39 languages. For the India market, SHAREit is available in Hindi as it is more convenient for Indian users to share content.

As per App Annie data, SHAREit has been ranking No.1 in 8 countries (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Iran, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, South Africa, and Bangladesh) on Google Play for all categories.

Some of the key features of SHAREit are - the speed can go up to 20M/s, 200 times faster than Bluetooth, SHAREit is not only available in Android, but also in iOS, Windows and PC. The best feature about the app is that one can transfer content without any data charges.