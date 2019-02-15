Shemaroo launches on-demand video service: Everything you should know

Mumbai-based media and entertainment company Shemaroo Entertainment has announced the launch of OTT video streaming app ShemarooMe.

"This is a big leap for Shemaroo. As a company, we have always understood the real pulse of the Indian audience and our history is a testimony to that. While Bollywood - both classic and contemporary - is our core strength, we aim to bring a rich and diverse offering far beyond that for the underserved consumers and definitely do more to sustain the nostalgia economy," Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment said.

The Individual category plans cost - Rs. 49/ month or Rs. 499/ year. All access plans cost Rs. 99/ month or Rs. 999/ year.

The newly launched platform will offer video content across Bollywood, Gujarati, Devotion, Punjabi, and Kids to cater to the needs of all age groups.

Zubin Dubash, COO, Digital, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, said, "Our content is offered on a state of art, robust platform, with a road map of features to woo our audiences. From live to linear to VOD content, we have all forms of consumption options available for our customers. We will be expanding our OTT distribution through strategic partnerships, to offer exciting content across multiple platforms catering to the target audience and we do hope this is cherished by our audiences who have supported us for over 55 years."

With customized offerings on the slate, the newly launched OTT player will suit the different content preferences of every Indian.

It will have seven distinct categories on offer - Bollywood Classic, Bollywood Plus, Gujarati, Kids, Bhakti, Ibaadat and Punjabi and will give consumers the freedom to pick and choose the categories of content and pay for them separately.

Furthermore, consumers can download the app from Google Play, and the iOS App store.