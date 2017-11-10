Skype adds new photo effects and stickers to bring more fun and personalization

Since introducing the new version of Skype, the company has been adding new features to its platform to bring more fun and personalization to the users' highlights and conversations.

While it aims to improve the user experience, the popular online video chat and voice calls service provider has now introduced photo effects which according to the company is "smart, whimsical effects, like quirky face stickers and witty captions" for users' photos or Highlights.

Basically, this new smart photo effects will provide users with customized effects which are like stickers that we have seen in other popular social apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook. Users can try them on selfies, in a picture of their morning coffee, or a photo of their pet.

"With photo effects on Skype, you can easily add a dash of wit and creativity to your everyday moments. Share decorated photos with your friends and family via chat or on your Highlights. We're excited to see how you use photo effects to add more fun to your conversations, photos, and Highlights," the company has said.

Photo effects are brought to you by Sprinkles by Microsoft which is an image processing service developed by the Bing image search team. The service uses relevant inputs and factors from your image to personalize and make your images more fun and useful. So with this integrated technology, the photo effects can customize both selfies and pictures taken with the back camera.

Users after taking a photo can tap the magic wand button at the top of their screen to access photo effects. They can swipe to the right to view more photo effects options. Some of the photo effects include a witty caption, celebrity lookalike, smart face sticker, location and weather, and mystery face swap. "They're always changing, so try them on different days of the week and during holidays," the company concluded.

Source