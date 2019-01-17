ENGLISH

Slack has a new logo and you be the judge

This logo is created by Pentagram

    Slack, a cloud-based team collaboration tool has unveiled a new logo to refresh the look of the platform. Here are the intent and the reason behind the new logo and the magenta color theme.

    According to Slack, the new logo is designed to offer distinctive evolution to do a better job. The first logo was created before the launch of the company (slack), which represents distinctive, and playful, and the octothorpe (or pound sign, or hash, or whatever name by which you know it).

    The first Slack logo has 11 different colors, and the logo looks bad when it was placed on top of other colors (except for white color). According to the company, the old logo was terrible, and the company explains the same using different pictures.

    Later, the company developed different logos for different platform. For instance, the phone, desktop, and the browser version of the slack had different logos.

    The latest Slack (current) logo is created by in-house design and brand team, together with Michael Bierut and the team from Pentagram. The new logo offers ore cohesive visual identity compared to the previous logo.

    The new logo uses a simple color palette (four colors) and looks refined compared to the previous logo. The company also claims that Slack will receive minor changes aligning around this new direction.

    Pentagram, the team behind the new logo said

    The identity updates Slack's familiar hashtag logo to work consistently in different scales and contexts. The extended visual language introduces a more refined color palette while retaining the brand's playful visual personality.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 12:15 [IST]
