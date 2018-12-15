Smartphone users in India install 51 apps on average: Report

The number of apps installed by smartphone users in India ranges from five to 207, the average number of installed apps on the phone is 51, as per a new report by research consulting firm techARC.

However the report said, there are some users who go on installing apps without much of a thinking and understanding and such extremely high installation of apps can not only drain the Smartphones in several ways and also impact its performance, but can also expose such users to various vulnerabilities that could be acquired by the device through some apps.

It said by category, the Social Media apps lead the usage with as many as 76 percents of the users using them on a daily basis.

Mobile gaming has gained a lot in recent times. It stood as the second category with 70 percent of the users playing one or the other game daily on their Smartphones.

Not surprisingly 47 percent of the users use financial apps that include banking apps as well as wallet apps to perform one or the other financial transaction digitally. The user confidence has gone substantially up in such apps resulting in their increasing usage.

The OTT Entertainment apps which include Live TV, VoD and other such apps showing video content is also gaining popularity. 40 percent of the users are watching content on a daily basis.

The rise in usage of gaming and entertainment apps is a good news for the telecom operators. These two are data-heavy applications of a Smartphone which can become promising revenue generators for them once the hyper-competitiveness settles in the market, due to which the data and apps over it, are offered free or at very subsidized rates.

For Smartphone OEMs, usage of apps of this order means that they shall have to continue to increase the performance of the Smartphones holistically, where the processor has a crucial role to play.

Other than that, battery, display, and audio will continue to be the areas which will require improvisations to let users increase their daily usage of resources heavy apps like gaming and video.