Snapchat filters now automatically recognizes pets, food and even concerts

Snapchat has quietly launched new interesting filters for users. What's special about these new filters is that it now recognizes what's being snapped. Meaning the app now provides a contextually relevant border or sticker with respect to the image.

The update comes at a time when the company is working on bringing massive app redesign to keep users as well as advertisers engaged. The filters began gradually rolling out to users last week, a Snapchat spokesperson confirmed to Mashable.

Besides, the report from the publication notes that the new filters can be automatically triggered from the collection of filters after a user takes a photo snap. The filters will appear for images like concerts, beaches, pets, sports, and food, a Snap spokesperson told Mashable. So Snapchat users can unlock them by snapping these types of images.

These new filters basically sound similar to the app's existing, location-based geofilters or smart filters but the new filters now rely on the object-recognition feature that SnapChat had patented in July. Snapchat actually does some image recognition in the app. How? If you are a user then you can probably search for publicly available Stories based on keywords like "dogs." You also can search through your own snaps in Snapchat Memories via keywords.

In any case, it looks like users can get more creative with their posts. And not only that, brands will definitely use the new feature to showcase ads for their products. Filters could help generate revenue for the company. Mashable notes that brands could actually sponsor certain filters that could be triggered "based on a user's location or available to a subset of users based on interests."

However, there is a constant battle among social apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat where they are introducing new features to retain or attract users. And yet again, it looks like SnapChat is making its app more engaging and relevant for its users.

Snapchat will reportedly bring some more changes to its platform in the coming weeks.

Image Credit: Mashable