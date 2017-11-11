Snapchat for Android likely to get a complete makeover on December 4

Snapchat's parent company Snap recently announced the app's Q3 earnings. According to the report, Snapchat had only gained 4.5 million new daily active users in the third quarter.

However, Snapchat founder and CEO Evan Spiegel had also announced something interesting to look forward to. He said that the messaging app will be completely redesigned for the Android version of the platform. After the makeover, Snapchat will become more user-friendly with easier ways. While Spiegel didn't reveal the release date of the redesigned version of the app, sources familiar with the matter claimed the date is December 4.

The source further reveals that some parts of the app will still remain the same. Such as, it will open to the camera, and photos, videos as well as stories will be found to the left of the corner. On the right portion though, there will be various crowd sourced videos based on sports events which will be reportedly known as "Our Stories".

Other than that, users will also see videos coming from Snapchat partners including CNBC and BuzzFeed on the right side. Moreover, if users scroll to the right, they will be shown videos made by verified celebrities.

As reported by Business Insider, Snapchat will use algorithms to ensure that swiping right to the camera will let a flow an endless stream of content. However, all these new things may impact the company negatively in the short term.

To quote the CEO, "There is a strong likelihood that the redesign of our application will be disruptive to our business in the short term."

Are you looking forward to the major redesign of Snapchat that we will see next month? Do let us know.