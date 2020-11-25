Snapchat Introduces TikTok-Like Feature Spotlight News oi-Tanaya Dutta

TikTok's popularity paved the way for other short video apps and popular social media platforms to bring similar feature to their apps. Now, Snapchat has also introduced a new TikTok-like feature called Spotlight which will allow users to create short videos.

As of now, the feature is available in 11 countries including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and France. The company will introduce the feature to more regions in the coming days. Snapchat is quite popular for its filters and users can now share their short videos as well on the platform.

Besides, Snapchat shared in a blog post, "Submit your best video Snaps to Spotlight for the opportunity to earn a share of more than $1 million that we're distributing to creators every day!"

The spotlight might have a dedicated tab on Snapchat itself like Instagram Reels. Users can capture videos up to 60-seconds long, while Instagram Reels users can capture 30-second videos. In addition, users can use filters, captions, GIFs, music to make their videos more creative. However, users can't comment on other posts on Spotlight. Snapchat will give its users rewards based on the number of views received on the video in a day.

Further, the company also said, "We designed Spotlight to entertain our community while living up to Snapchat values, with our community's well-being as a top priority." Snapchat says that in order to earn, creators must be 16 or older and the video snap that the creator will create should sound good. They also need to add a specific topic name to the post which will help others on the platform to explore similar snaps.

The spotlight will give tough competition with Instagram Reels. Since Spotlight has added several features for the convenience of its users. One can't make any unwanted comments and another plus point is that users can make 60-second videos on Spotlight.

