Snapchat now lets a user decide when they want to send or receive location on Snap Map

The new location-sharing feature will only work for those friends who have added the user to their friend list.

Snapchat had introduced the Snap Map feature in order to help a user to share his/her location with friends. The Snap Map feature also lets a user view the snaps that their friend has shared that same location. Earlier this year, Snapchat has also introduced the Map Explore feature which allows the users to receive alerts and updates about the latest happenings on the Snap Map. However, the Map Explore feature was criticized and was claimed to be invading privacy considering the fact that the feature broadcasted a user's location all the time, even after the app was closed at times.

Snapchat lets a user pick when they want to send or receive location

Now, it is being reported that Snapchat is working on resolving this issue. Apart from fixing the issue, a user will also get more control over the location sharing, along with the request location features. The new feature will allow a user to select the time when they want to share any location with a friend and also request for a friend's location. The requested location will show up on the Snap Map when the friend agrees to share the location. It is also being said that the new feature is rolling out for both the iOS and Android users over the past few weeks. For the users who have not received the new feature will be receiving it soon.

To use the new location-sharing feature, a user will have to first press and hold a friend's name or select the hamburger menu which can be found in the chat thread. Further, the "Request Location' and 'Send My Location' can be located in the pop-up menu and it will be easy for a user to share their location with that particular friend.

Snapchat lets a user pick when they want to send or receive location

Also, the new location-sharing feature will only work for those friends who have added the user to their friend list. This comes as a relief as the users will not have to worry about random people requesting for location. Snapchat has also added the option to turn off the feature for the users who don't want to share their location.

Friday, May 25, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
