Snapchat Spotlight Explained: How To Use And Earn Money Through This App

Snapchat launched the TikTok-inspired feature Spotlight last year in November. At the time, it was available in only 11 countries; however, now it is available for Indian users. Currently, Instagram Reels is one of the short-video-making platforms which have garnered a lot of popularity among the Indian youth.

However, Snapchat's Spotlight adds some interesting features that you won't get on Instagram Reels. Even, creators can earn money via their videos on Spotlight.

What Is Snapchat Spotlight?

Snapchat Spotlight is a feature within the main app that allows users to create short videos. Here users can record videos up to 60-seconds long, while Instagram Reels allows users to capture 30-second videos. You can also add filters, captions, GIFs, music to your videos. Follow these steps to find the Spotlight on your Snapchat App:

Step 1: For first-time users, you need to download the Snapchat app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Step 2: Then launch the app and tap on the playback button at the bottom right corner.

Step 3: You can scroll down to see more videos and can share them on other platforms.

Step 4: Finally, to create your own Spotlight video, simply tap on the Snap camera icon to shoot and you can add text, music to make it more creative.

How Earn Money Via Snapchat Spotlight?

To make money via Snapchat Spotlight, your uploaded video should be original and not copied. You will receive a message from Snapchat for payment if any of your Spotlight video reaches a certain point and if is eligible for payment. Previously Snapchat said that Spotlight will give its users the opportunity to earn a share of more than $1 million. It further states that a creator must be 16 or older to earn via the videos.

Snapchat Spotlight Vs Instagram Reels: What's The Difference?

Unlike Instagram Reels, Snapchat Spotlight does not allow unwanted comments from the public. This will protect users from harassment on the platform. One more plus point is you can make 60-second videos on Spotlight.

