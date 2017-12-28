Snapchat to introduce new ‘Stories’ feature for the web users

Popular photo-sharing platform Snapchat is now working on extending the reach of its "Stories" feature on the web as well. The developers behind the app are continuously testing a major redesign of its Android and iOS apps, reports say.

"Snapchat is developing a new product called 'Stories Everywhere' with a goal of making 'Stories' available outside the app for the first time and kick-starting the app's stagnant user growth," technology website Cheddar reported late Wednesday. "The move echoes Twitter's 2011 decision to allow content publishers to embed tweets in articles and blog posts."

The company is also likely to make it easier to share videos on other platforms through a web player that prompts people to sign up and download the app, the report added.

Meanwhile, Snap Inc. - the parent company of Snapchat has hired Rahul Chopra - the former Senior Vice-President and Global Head of Video at News Corp and also the CEO of social data agency Storyful to lead the project. The publication notes that Chopra will have an "important task of figuring out how to finally distribute the app's wealth of user-generated content on the web and elsewhere."

"Stories" allows the user to string together pictures and videos taken throughout the day. Similar to social media giant Facebook's "timeline", this feature is public for all friends on the platform.

A separate memo was also sent to Snap employees and the publication has reviewed it. Some of the firm's plans include increasing the overall output of content in the redesigned Discover feed, widening content distribution, and double-down on news. Snapchat's previously announced redesign, which includes the new Discover feed of professional and user-generated videos, is still only active for a small percentage of users.

Looking at how things are going, Snapchat is expected to overtake Facebook for the first time in the US as the user growth of the latter is set to slow among teenagers and adults, a report by market research firm eMarketer said recently. The app currently has 166 million users globally.