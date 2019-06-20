ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How Curofy Is Leveraging Social Engagement to Build Healthcare Products

    By
    |

    The next level growth in any innovative technology based feature rich product is based on Data and leveraging data. The Data-Driven Decision, Data-driven Design and Data-driven Product are some of the key indicators that determine growth and scale. The cutting edge technology is replacing AI, ML and Big Data at a rapid pace. The trick is to use data in the right way to scale optimally.

    Social Engagement Helps to Build Healthcare Products More Easily

     

    The main pain point of many growing companies is that they do have the data but do not drive the right way to use it. A company's ability to compete and innovate on a tech driven product is dependent on how successfully it uses the data and builds features around that. The same thing Curofy does for all the product case companies.

    Doctor Network Is The Basis Of Success

    We all know Doctor is a busy and overworked individual who hardly has time to network and update knowledge. The paucity of time has encouraged more and more doctors to come forward and engage on this platform known as Curofy. The discussions and library add to the diagnostic efficiency.

    The power of social engagement can help achieve acquisition, activation and retention as a target. The product use is catapulted in the path of 10X growth. Social interaction is one mechanism which has really worked for the team. The core value proposition and doctors' mindset is traditional and the ease of usage and value addition has led the revolution to adapt to new technology.

    Mechanism varies from company to company, product to product or user to use. It is important to figure out what that mechanism would look like. Doctors are the most benefited by the process and they are the ones who make the platform a success.

    According to Abhishek Sharma, VP of Curofy, "The Indian Healthcare system is at the cusp of change. Technology invasion has begun and is taking rapid strides. The Doctor fraternity is choosing the right tools to stay abreast and grow their clientele and knowledge. Innovation is the key factor along with the correct usage of the vast amounts of data available today. The major hurdle in keeping pace is awareness and usability of the product. The easy application and engagement will spell success."

     
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: app news
    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 12:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue