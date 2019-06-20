How Curofy Is Leveraging Social Engagement to Build Healthcare Products News oi-Karan Sharma

The next level growth in any innovative technology based feature rich product is based on Data and leveraging data. The Data-Driven Decision, Data-driven Design and Data-driven Product are some of the key indicators that determine growth and scale. The cutting edge technology is replacing AI, ML and Big Data at a rapid pace. The trick is to use data in the right way to scale optimally.

The main pain point of many growing companies is that they do have the data but do not drive the right way to use it. A company's ability to compete and innovate on a tech driven product is dependent on how successfully it uses the data and builds features around that. The same thing Curofy does for all the product case companies.

Doctor Network Is The Basis Of Success

We all know Doctor is a busy and overworked individual who hardly has time to network and update knowledge. The paucity of time has encouraged more and more doctors to come forward and engage on this platform known as Curofy. The discussions and library add to the diagnostic efficiency.

The power of social engagement can help achieve acquisition, activation and retention as a target. The product use is catapulted in the path of 10X growth. Social interaction is one mechanism which has really worked for the team. The core value proposition and doctors' mindset is traditional and the ease of usage and value addition has led the revolution to adapt to new technology.

Mechanism varies from company to company, product to product or user to use. It is important to figure out what that mechanism would look like. Doctors are the most benefited by the process and they are the ones who make the platform a success.

According to Abhishek Sharma, VP of Curofy, "The Indian Healthcare system is at the cusp of change. Technology invasion has begun and is taking rapid strides. The Doctor fraternity is choosing the right tools to stay abreast and grow their clientele and knowledge. Innovation is the key factor along with the correct usage of the vast amounts of data available today. The major hurdle in keeping pace is awareness and usability of the product. The easy application and engagement will spell success."

