Spice Digital Develops Unified Mobile Application For New-age Governance

Unified Mobile Application for New-Age Governance (UMANG) app has been developed by SpiceDigital, as the technology partner on the UMANG project to design, develop and deliver the apps.

An official from Spice Digital Limited present at the launch said, "We are proud to be the chosen partner agency for design, development, and delivery of UMANG project. This project will bring e-governance on a unified platform, making it accessible to all citizens to access myriad e-gov services with ease."

UMANG platform differs from the existing service in providing a single app bringing down the efforts and reducing the complexities even as it works with departments that do not have mobile applications making the transitions smoother.

Launched with the provisions of 43 government departments that grants access to 150+ services, and target to reach 200 departments granting access to 1200+ services by December 2019.

The new app has added features like transaction records to help the user in case of any conflict, setting users' preferences for frequently accessed services, shortcuts, and languages.

The availability of the app in 12 regional languages in addition to English makes the app user-friendly and relevant to tier 2, 3 cities and the rural areas, thus widening the scope and exposure of the app.

It also supports major services like EPFO, PAN, NPS, CBSE, Bharat Gas, DigiLocker, Passport, GST, HP, Bharat & Indane Gas, e Pathshala, Income Tax, Digi Sevak, Crop Insurance and more.

The user needs only to install one app instead of a different app for each service and the app doesn't need to be updated every time a new service is added to the platform. This app has completely obliterated the need to stand in long queues at different government departments. Apart from this, the app provides a safe and uniform experience for all the government services including payment-based transactions.