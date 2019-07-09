Just In
Spotify Lite Music App Launched In India With Lighter, Slimmer, 10MB Size: Check The Details
Spotify, most popular music streaming service in the world, has officially launched its Spotify Lite application in India on Tuesday. However, the beta version of the app is available since May.
"We're officially introducing Spotify Lite and it is a small, fast, and simplified version that works much like the main Spotify app. It offers three highlight features which include tracking storage and data usage; set a data limit, and receive notifications when users reach it, and free up space on the Android device," the company said.
Moreover, the newly launched app is now available for all Android users running 4.3 and above. Just like main app users can play favorite songs and artists, save them, share with others, and discover new music.
In addition, users can easily control their data and storage. It's only 10 MB in size and also comes with the ability to set a data limit and get a notification when you reach the data limit. Spotify Lite also allows you to control your cache, and clear it with a single tap.
Furthermore, the new version is available in 36 markets across Asia, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa on Google Play. Apart from India, Spotify Lite will be available to Android users in Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, South Africa, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Malaysia.
Spotify Lite was built from the ground up based on user feedback from around the world, allowing millions more to enjoy the world's best music experience - especially in areas with limited bandwidth and phone storage, the company informed.
Our Take On Launching New Version Of The App
Spotify has recently launched its services in India and now launching the light version of its app will be helpful for the company to get more users. Spotify Lite, roughly 10MB in size in size so there are high chances that people will download it more.
