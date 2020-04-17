Just In
Spotify Premium Users Can Now Hide Songs From Playlists
Spotify is providing a new feature for its premium users, which lets them hide songs from playlists. Playlists on Spotify are often the simplest way of listening to songs and also provide the tracklist which is pre-set.
Not everyone has the same choice in music. Sometimes we have to ignore some songs in playlists. The new feature for premium users should make it a little bit easier to ignore the songs which the user doesn't like.
This new feature is effective for iOS and Android users. Users can hide the songs by selecting the context menu on the song and choosing hide songs. Tracks can also be unhidden if users change their minds.
Although this is a small new feature, Spotify's progressing to emphasize on its Premium product. The company's main source of earning comes from its paid category subscribers, the advertising, new updates could be the ones that force people into paying to listen. By offering exclusive podcasts, free albeit the company's trying to convert customers into Spotify users.
The company offers limited features to free users. The premium subscription costs Rs. 750 approximately in a month for an individual plan and Rs. 1,050 approximately in the month which is a family plan, gets access to others also. The advanced features are including the facility to play individual music and to download them offline.
Spotify Premium enables users to save the music for times when they're offline. In this feature, you can skip to the next song, and enjoy the music without any advertisement. Another feature is you can also hide songs within playlists so that the music will not play when the playlist is running.
