ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Spotify Premium Users Can Now Hide Songs From Playlists

    By
    |

    Spotify is providing a new feature for its premium users, which lets them hide songs from playlists. Playlists on Spotify are often the simplest way of listening to songs and also provide the tracklist which is pre-set.

    Spotify Premium Users Can Now Hide Songs From Playlists

     

    Not everyone has the same choice in music. Sometimes we have to ignore some songs in playlists. The new feature for premium users should make it a little bit easier to ignore the songs which the user doesn't like.

    This new feature is effective for iOS and Android users. Users can hide the songs by selecting the context menu on the song and choosing hide songs. Tracks can also be unhidden if users change their minds.

    Although this is a small new feature, Spotify's progressing to emphasize on its Premium product. The company's main source of earning comes from its paid category subscribers, the advertising, new updates could be the ones that force people into paying to listen. By offering exclusive podcasts, free albeit the company's trying to convert customers into Spotify users.

    The company offers limited features to free users. The premium subscription costs Rs. 750 approximately in a month for an individual plan and Rs. 1,050 approximately in the month which is a family plan, gets access to others also. The advanced features are including the facility to play individual music and to download them offline.

    Spotify Premium enables users to save the music for times when they're offline. In this feature, you can skip to the next song, and enjoy the music without any advertisement. Another feature is you can also hide songs within playlists so that the music will not play when the playlist is running.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: spotify app news
    Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 15:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X