Google Maps Introduces Stay Safer Feature: Check All The Details Here News oi-Priyanka Dua

Google Maps has announced the launch of India-first "Stay Safer" feature for its users.

The newly launched feature will alert & notify users traveling in taxis, auto-rickshaws when their vehicle goes off-route and also share the live status of their trips with friends/family.

In fact, Indian users will be able to use the new feature on their Android phones with the latest version of Google Maps.

Amanda Bishop, Product Manager, Google Maps said, "Our new 'Stay Safer' feature on Google Maps will alert users who are traveling in taxis, auto-rickshaws, etc. in case their vehicle goes off route, giving them peace of mind. At Google Maps, we are committed to helping make journeys safe and hassle-free and look forward to bringing more experiences like this to India and beyond."

How It Works

After searching for your destination and getting directions, users can enable this experience by selecting the "Stay Safer" and "Get off-route alerts" option.

If the driver deviates more than 0.5KM from the Google Maps suggested route, the phone will buzz with a prominent notification, and users can tap it to see where they are compared to the original route.

Then, users can also choose to share the live trip with friends and family directly from that screen so they know and can keep track of the journey.

Neighbourly Introduces Four New Ways

After launching last year in Mumbai, Neighbourly opened up to cities across all of India.

For the unaware, the Neighbourly app connects local communities to help them learn and share about everything happening nearby and now with the latest update of Neighbourly, people can Post Photos, Create Events, Create Polls and Share Tips.

According to Google, these features will make it even easier to share with and learn from your neighbors.

The Neighbourly app is available on the Google Play Store for all smartphones running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) and higher.

What We Think About The Safety Feature

We seriously believe that this feature is good for people as safety matters a lot and considering the fact that Delhi is known as crime capital this feature will surely help the woman.

Best Mobiles in India