'Sulabh Shauchalay Near Me' On Google Maps Helps To Find Nearest Public Toilets: Details

Google Maps is one of the widely used apps from Google's suite of services. Apart from providing locations, Google Maps also offers locations of important places and landmarks. Additionally, the Google Maps public toilet locator helps you find the nearest public toilet or Sulabh Shauchalay near you.

Google Maps Public Toilet Locator Feature

Looking back, the Android maker introduced the public toilet feature back in 2016 and was limited to a few cities like Delhi NCR. Over the years, the feature has expanded to include several more cities, including Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Bhopal, and Indore. The initiative comes as a collaboration between Google and the Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD).

Going into the details, the collaboration has collected data of thousands of communal and public restrooms, including the location, address, and opening hours. More important, Google explains the public toilet locator feature aims to help people find a clean and neat restroom, which is of utmost importance.

For the same, the Google Maps public toilet locator feature would work largely based on reviews. The "Sulabh Shauchalay near me" feature depends on crowdsourcing and the users' feedback, something similar to most locations on Google Maps. This also means if a public restroom isn't clean and receives bad reviews, it would automatically drop in ratings.

How To Find Sulabh Shauchalay Near Me On Google Maps?

The Google Maps public toilet locator works just like any other location-search on the popular navigation app. To note, the service is available on both desktop and mobile apps and can be accessed even in Hindi apart from English. Here's how to use the Sulabh Shauchalay locator feature:

Step 1: Open the Google Maps app on your phone/other devices

Step 2: Search for a public toilet near you

Step 3: You'll find a list of nearby locations with their address and opening hours. You can also see the ratings of the restroom, after which you can decide where to go

To note, the public toilet locator on Google Maps doesn't limit to just Sulabh Shauchalays. It also includes other loos found in metro stations, rest aunts, malls, petrol pumps, hospitals, police stations, and so on. Overall, the Sulabh Shauchalay near me feature on Google Maps comes as a joint venture to pursue the Swachh Bharat campaign for a cleaner India.

