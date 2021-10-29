Just In
- 14 min ago Amazon Speaker Finale Days Quiz Answers: Win iPad Air And More
- 1 hr ago Facebook Changes Name To Meta; Focuses On Virtual Reality, Smartwatch, And Other Hardware
- 1 hr ago Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review: A Worthy Upgrade?
- 11 hrs ago Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, And Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Officially Unveiled; Price, Expected India Launch Date
Don't Miss
- News Petrol, diesel gets further costlier: Here are new rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad
- Finance Facebook Rechristens Itself To Meta; App Name Will Continue To Be FaceBook
- Movies Udaariyaan Actor Karan V Grover Says He Can’t Dance Or Lose Weight In 20 Days
- Sports Xavi remains coy on Barcelona, says he is focused on Al Sadd
- Education MHT CET 2021 Toppers List: 28 Students Emerge As Toppers, Score 100 Percentile In Maharashtra CET
- Lifestyle Halloween 2021: Front Man And The VIP Guests’ Mask Costumes From Squid Game Discussed Spoilers Inside
- Automobiles Piaggio Opens EV Three Wheeler Experience Centre in Mumbai
- Travel Karnataka's Ten Best Winter Destinations
‘Sulabh Shauchalay Near Me’ On Google Maps Helps To Find Nearest Public Toilets: Details
Google Maps is one of the widely used apps from Google's suite of services. Apart from providing locations, Google Maps also offers locations of important places and landmarks. Additionally, the Google Maps public toilet locator helps you find the nearest public toilet or Sulabh Shauchalay near you.
Google Maps Public Toilet Locator Feature
Looking back, the Android maker introduced the public toilet feature back in 2016 and was limited to a few cities like Delhi NCR. Over the years, the feature has expanded to include several more cities, including Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Bhopal, and Indore. The initiative comes as a collaboration between Google and the Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD).
Going into the details, the collaboration has collected data of thousands of communal and public restrooms, including the location, address, and opening hours. More important, Google explains the public toilet locator feature aims to help people find a clean and neat restroom, which is of utmost importance.
For the same, the Google Maps public toilet locator feature would work largely based on reviews. The "Sulabh Shauchalay near me" feature depends on crowdsourcing and the users' feedback, something similar to most locations on Google Maps. This also means if a public restroom isn't clean and receives bad reviews, it would automatically drop in ratings.
How To Find Sulabh Shauchalay Near Me On Google Maps?
The Google Maps public toilet locator works just like any other location-search on the popular navigation app. To note, the service is available on both desktop and mobile apps and can be accessed even in Hindi apart from English. Here's how to use the Sulabh Shauchalay locator feature:
Step 1: Open the Google Maps app on your phone/other devices
Step 2: Search for a public toilet near you
Step 3: You'll find a list of nearby locations with their address and opening hours. You can also see the ratings of the restroom, after which you can decide where to go
To note, the public toilet locator on Google Maps doesn't limit to just Sulabh Shauchalays. It also includes other loos found in metro stations, rest aunts, malls, petrol pumps, hospitals, police stations, and so on. Overall, the Sulabh Shauchalay near me feature on Google Maps comes as a joint venture to pursue the Swachh Bharat campaign for a cleaner India.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
16,375
-
9,000
-
26,035
-
19,167
-
28,077
-
20,911
-
27,925
-
14,999
-
20,037
-
26,127