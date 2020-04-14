Swiggy Announces 2 Hour Delivery Of Grocery Service In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Swiggy has started a new grocery delivery service in over 125 cities in India amid coronavirus outbreak. The company has tied up with some national brands and retailers including HUL, P&G, Godrej, Dabur, Marico, Cipla, Vishal Mega Mart, and Adani Wilmers to deliver essentials to its customers.

Swiggy claims to deliver the essential within two hours to avoid crowding at grocery shops. In this process, the customers can check available grocery shops nearby and book their orders for essentials. People who order through the app can also go for 'no-contact' delivery on prepaid orders.

Swiggy has started delivering groceries and essential goods in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities since last week. The company has now enabled the 'Grocery' tag in over 125 cities over the country. The process is available inside the app, and after clicking on it will show you all available grocery shops nearby. Customers can add grocery items available in the selected shops, and also go for no-contact delivery. If the customer goes for no-contact delivery, then after placing the order at your door the delivery person will call you for confirmation.

According to the report, for testing this new process Swiggy offers the delivery time of as low as two hours. As the 21 days lockdown period has extended in many states over India till April 30. Many online grocery delivery companies are out of delivery slots and some other outlets are delivering goods after over a week. So, this service provides relief for many customers due to this lockdown time.

The app has also updated it is 'Swiggy Go' which is offering to 'Swiggy Genie' in across 15 cities. Swiggy Genie almost similar to Dunzo service, it is pick up and drop off items from anywhere within the city. This service is delivering only limited essential goods during this lockdown time.

