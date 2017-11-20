Swipe launches brand-specific customization for enterprises

Swipe, the budget smartphone and tablet brand based in India has come up with a new trend in India Inc, the customization of technology at the enterprise level. Be it small or big and regional or national, companies in the country are looking forward at customized tablet PCs and smartphones in order to help them increase the loyalty of their brand.

The prime sectors such as education, healthcare, and infomedia are the early adopters of such customized gadgets. The companies in these sectors are already offering customized communication devices to their employees, customers, students, vendors, and more.

Swipe is one of the popular smartphone and tablet brand that has come up with many such offerings in the budget market segment. The recent clients of Swipe are Fasoos Food Services, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, Metro Shoes, Cabby Tabby, Akanksha Foundation, NM Wadia Medical College, Amanora Park Town, Vibble India, Emenox Healthcare, Seasons Marketing, Chocolate Biclate, Moving Digital Frames, Eagle Eye Solutions, Ricky Rickshaw, IOEMAS & Motivation for Excellence Initiative.

The company's smartphones and tablets feature multiple degrees of customizations from custom apps, hardware configuration, brandings, and tailored customer support. These customizations can be done at the Kernel level where it is possible to remove the unwanted apps and include only those software that are required. This customization results in a simple to understand UI and optimum utilization of hardware that is aimed at the intended purpose so that the devices can offer a fast and seamless user experience.

Based on the requirement of the clients, Swipe can tweak the hardware according to the screen sizes, processors, camera resolution, connectivity, memory and more. In terms of branding, the clients can get their respective company logos as the boot screen, engraved on the back panel of the devices, and even custom packaging of devices to make things more appealing.

With customized devices, the communication and work channel becomes more systematic and simpler. The required data will be easy to access from all the devices. Devices can be accustomed to perform the function that the Enterprise needs.