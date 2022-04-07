Tata Neu App Launched: What Is It And How To Earn Extra Coins With Tata Neu? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Tata has been in the world of apps for a while now. Several apps and services under the Tata banner are already available on both Google Play and the App Store. Now, the Indian conglomerate has launched a super app that brings everything under one roof. The new Tata Neu app is now available to download and packs several features under its wing.

Tata Neu App With Tata Pay Launched

So far, Tata had several services like groceries, medicines, fashion, hotels, travel, and others. These services had dedicated apps like 1MG, TataCliq, Croma, and so on. Now, Tata has also launched a UPI-based payments service in India. The new Tata Pay is a payment service within the Tata Neu app.

"It's your one-stop shop for a seamless shopping and payments experience. Pay instantly for any of your online and in-store purchases, utility bills & more, using Tata Pay," the new app description reads. Setting up Tata Pay works just like any other UPI-based payments platform. Users will need to provide their bank details, including debit card information.

Tata Pay will then connect with their bank and allow users to process digital payments with just a tap. Apart from Tata Pay, the new Tata Neu app brings in several other services under its banner. With Tata Neu, users can "order groceries from BigBasket, get a test from 1mg, book a stay at an IHCL hotel, buy electronics from Croma, order a meal on Qmin, style up your wardrobe with Tata CLiQ and Westside, and book a flight on Air Asia."

Tata Neu With Tata NeuCoins: How To Earn NeuCoins?

The new Tata Neu app is attracting users with cashback and rewards in the form of NeuCoins. As the name suggests, NeuCoins are reward-based coins users can earn on the Tata Neu app. The brand says 1 NeuCoins is equal to 1 INR.

"Earn NeuCoins every time you make a purchase, which can be redeemed for an equal amount of INR the next time you shop," Tata Neu explains. Simply put, every transaction you make on the Tata Neu app assures NeuCoins, which, in turn, can be used for more purchases and rewards.

