Telegram Banned In Brazil For Spreading Misinformation: Will The Ban Be Lifted? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Telegram is one of the most popular portals for messaging, information sharing, groups, and so on. Telegram has billions of users across the world, including markets like India, Brazil, and so on. Telegram was banned in Brazil for failing to comply with court orders to keep misinformation at bay recently. The ban has now been lifted as Telegram has made several changes.

Why Was Telegram Banned In Brazil?

The Supreme Court in Brazil banned Telegram on Friday, March 18. The reason was Telegram hadn't complied with the court orders to stop the spread of misinformation. There was also a political angle to it as Telegram was a favored mode of communication for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who's currently under investigation for leaking police documents.

Bolsonaro has previously spread misinformation and false news in the past. Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who put restrictions on Telegram, is also an opponent of the President. The ban was put in place to stop the spread of false information in Brazil. Telegram, on the other hand, stated that it didn't take action sooner as they were checking the wrong email and failed to check the new court order from the Brazil Supreme Court.

Telegram Ban Lifted in Brazil

The ban on the Telegram app has been lifted now as the popular messaging platform has made several changes. These changes include removing classified information shared by President Bolsonaro to curb the spreading of misinformation. Plus, Telegram also deleted the accounts belonging to Allan dos Santos, an activist and Bolsonaro supporter accused of spreading false news.

Apart from this, Telegram has also promised to use labels on posts that contain wrong or false information to alert the public of what's going on. Telegram has also said that it would promote factual data, reports the New York Times. Telegram channels with factual information will be promoted whereas channels sharing wrong data will be labeled.

The report also states that Telegram will have its employees watch out for the 100 most popular channels in Brazil. The spreading of fake news and misinformation has drastically increased in recent times. It remains to see how well Telegram will handle the new rules.

Best Mobiles in India