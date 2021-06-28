Telegram Group Video Calling Feature Released; Another Move To Take On WhatsApp? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

WhatsApp isn't the only popular instant messaging platform in the market today. Telegram has crawled up the ladder in recent times with several new features being added to the platform. The app currently supports several useful features such as sharing media, making voice/ video calls. But, one of the missing features which its rival offers has been the group video calling support. The company has now released a new update that adds this feature along with a bunch of few other features.

Telegram New Features Update: Group Video Calling, Animated Backgrounds, And More

Telegram has released a new update for its application that adds a slew of features including the anticipated group video calling support. The new feature will be available on both mobile as well as the desktop version.

You wouldn't necessarily need to begin a video call to add members to a group. The same can be done during audio calls made in any of the groups. It would just need a tap on the camera icon during the voice call to switch it on for the group video call.

How Many Users Can Participate In Telegram Group Video Call?

Currently, the user limit for a group video call is limited to 30. And that too is for the first 30 users who will be joining the audio call on the Telegram group. The company has confirmed that the limit will be increased in the future, but there is no exact timeline.

With this option, the app will be preferred for small conferences and online meetings. Notably, Telegram also supports end-to-end encryption that makes it suitable for such tasks. This update also brings along the screen sharing feature which will be useful during group video calls.

Other New Telegram Features

In addition to the Group Video calls and screen sharing, the company has also added a dedicated Bot menu. The update also comes with a Noise Suppression feature for voice chats.

This feature will improve the audio quality during the voice calls in a group chat. Additionally, the update also brings animated emojis for third-party stickers. Telegram has become consistent with update rollouts for its platform with new features in tow.

The company has been focusing on improving the user experience which has helped the brand to increase its user base all across. Telegram has ramped up its game against WhastApp and is likely to continue doing so in the future.

