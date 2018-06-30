Telegram releases new update for Android and iOS devices

Telegram has released a new update for its mobile app for Android and iOS platforms. The new update comes with new features for both the platforms, but a couple of them are exclusively available for only Android.

The update introduces the option to replace media and add captions. "Sending the wrong picture by accident is rarely fun. On Telegram, it was already possible to delete the message for everyone and send a new one instead. Now you can just replace photos or videos with the correct versions right away: Start editing the message, then tap the paperclip button to replace the attached media. You can also add captions to photos or videos that didn't have one," reads Telegram's blog post.

The next feature is known as double-time playback which enables Telegram users to switch the playback speed of the voice or video file in 2x speed.

"You'll like this one if your friends enjoy sending long and thoughtful voice notes. From now on, you can switch to 2X playback and hear people get to the point faster. We've spent a few extra hours to ensure that your friends don't sound like Helium-breathing chipmunks as a result. Well, most of the times." according to the blog post.

This feature will also make a lot of users happy, since you can now can mark messages as Read or Unread. "This offers a quick way to get less important messages out of the way and highlight the chats that require your future attention."

Finally, the latest version of Telegram will allow users to share more information about a contact than just one phone number, including other vCard fields or additional phone numbers. The feature is known as Share Detailed Contact info.

In addition, Android users are getting some extra goodies with version 4.8.10. There are three new feature that aren't available for iOS devices. Now, you can tap and hold on profile pictures in the chats list to preview chats. Android users get the option to "create link" available from the formatting menu to make text URLs. Last but not least, it is now possible to cancel messages in sending process before they are sent.

