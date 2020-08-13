Telegram's Video Calling Feature Now Available For Beta Users News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Telegram users will soon be able to enjoy the video calling feature. The company is testing the new feature with the latest beta version of its app. This new feature seems to compete with instant messaging applications like WhatsApp, Messenger.

The platform has been supporting voice calls for the last four years. Finally, it has introduced the video calling feature for beta users. The company has launched standalone beta APKs to enjoy it.

Users now need to download the 0.7 beta version or the standalone beta APKs of the app from Microsoft's App store if they want to test the beta features. As per XDA Developers, the new beta version will be available for Android, macOS users. A report by Android Police mentioned that after complete the authentication process users will be able to test the video call to only their contact lists people. However, they must have 0.7 beta version installed on their device.

The report further states that Telegram's video call system will be the same as other video calling platforms. Users will be able to flip between front and back cameras, turn the video button on or off. There are also buttons for anyone who wants to mute. Looks like it's the same process as WhatsApp. However, there is no feature for group calls like WhatsApp at the moment. The company is reportedly working on this feature.

Since testing of the video calling feature is still in the works, it will take some time to officially announce it. However, it is expected that it will be launched officially soon.

In addition to video calling, the company is working on floating chat head bubbles. This feature is also available in the latest beta version. It is expected that this feature will be available after increasing the file share limit from 1.5GB to 2GB.

