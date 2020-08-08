ENGLISH

    TikTok Announces First TV App On Amazon Fire TV

    By
    |

    TikTok was first banned in India and is now under fire in the United States. Despite all this, it is clear that the company is not in any way doomed. The company has now launched its first TV app on Amazon Fire TV. The newly launched TV app called - 'More on TikTok' and it is now available in the US. Let's see what it is and how safe it is to use.

    Tiktok Launches First TV App On Amazon Fire TV

     

    What Is 'More On TikTok'?

    This new TV app will have TikTok's video playlist and the company's videos. It will also include interviews with content creators that will be available on Amazon's Fire TV platform.

    More on TikTok will include two categories - 'In the Studio' and 'This is TikTok'. Under 'In the Studio' category, interviews with creators will be available, and in the second category will spotlight creators.

    Is It Safe To Use?

    At the moment, the app is currently a view-only channel. So, the user does not have to log in to access it. However, the users will not be able to upload any video or earn money through this app, but can only enjoy the company's uploaded videos. Also, this app does not consist of any advertising and users can access it completely free of charge.

    The new TV app is now available on all Fire TV devices in the US. US users now only need to say 'Alexa, open More on TikTok' to activate it. Since the app is banned in India, it is more likely not to be available in the country.

    On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has already announced that TikTok and WeChat will be banned from the US. This is known to happen within 45 days if their parent company does not sell them.

    tiktok app news

