TikTok reclaims the No.1 position on app stores in India

Last Month, the Madras High court lifted a stay on the app as the company is working towards safety features.

TikTok today said that it reclaimed the top spot as the number one top free app on iOS and as the top free app in the social category on the Google Play Store.

TikTok has launched #ReturnOfTikTok campaign and it is already trending with over 480 million views on the app.

"We would like to express our deepest gratitude and thank our over 200 million users in India for the overwhelming response, support and love they have shown towards TikTok. The launch of #ReturnOfTikTok is a testament of our continuing commitment to our Indian community. We are looking forward to continuing our journey with our TikTok family and actively work towards ensuring a safe and positive in-app experience for our users," said Sumedhas Rajgopal, Entertainment Strategy and Partnerships Lead, TikTok (India).

To recall, the company has launched second in-app quiz in India providing account safety tips to users. The account safety quiz which is available on TikTok in India and throughout Europe，EMEA, and Asia incorporates questions that highlight a few of the most important ideas on general account safety including setting up your account with a strong password, not sharing your account information with anyone, and being aware of phishing, suspicious email or website.

TikTok also launched a global campaign, #BetterMeBetterInternet, to reinforce its commitment to online safety as a trusted short-video platform.

As a part of this initiative, in India, TikTok launched the #SafeHumSafeInternet campaign, which also featured the first ever safety quiz. The quiz saw much success and was taken by almost 5 million TikTok users who were interested in knowing their safety IQ, this also reinforces people's keen interest in knowing more about online safety and security.