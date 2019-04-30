ENGLISH

    Tinder launches #PawfectMatch to amplify pet adoption in India

    Tinder has a new service for adopting animals.

    By
    |

    Tinder, the popular app for meeting new people is partnering with animal rescue and shelter foundations to help users find their match. The company is working with Friendicoes SECA (Delhi NCR), World For All Animal Care and Adoptions (Mumbai), RESQ (Pune), Charpaws Foundation (Delhi NCR), Karma Foundation (Delhi NCR), and Red Paws Rescue (Delhi NCR) to drive registrations for adopting, fostering, volunteering and/or donating for pet animals. 

    A survey suggests that only 1 in 12 abandoned pets in india are rehomed, and the estimate on pets abandoned reach up to thousands. Friendicoes in Delhi estimate up to 600 pets a year are abandoned, of which only 100-150 are rehomed. World for All in Mumbai estimate number of abandoned/surrendered pets is 500 in Mumbai, of which 300 are homed.

    With its new initiative, Tinder hopes to drive registrations and increase the partner organization's outreach network. To use the new service, users swipe on pet profiles. Users who swipe right will match with the profile and be redirected to a form to indicate their preference. Options include adopting, fostering, donating or volunteering.

    Contact information and preferences voluntarily shared by users who register will be collated as part of a nationwide registry for partner organizations. The registry will enable pet rescue organizations to have available a large network of volunteers and potential pet parents.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 16:17 [IST]
