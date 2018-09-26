Tinder’s new feature gives women the choice to exclusively message first

Tinder, the popular app for meeting new people, has launched My Move, a new opt-in setting that allows women the choice to exclusively send the first message to their matches, in India. Female users can access My Move through a toggle within their in-app settings.

When it is enabled, women can exclusively message first by initiating these messages on their own time. The setting can be turned on or off at any point. My Move is currently rolling out to iOS users in India.

The setting was first announced earlier this year and has been in testing. India is one of the first markets where it is being rolled out. Tinder India GM, Taru Kapoor says, "At Tinder, we are constantly evolving our platform to help create a low-pressure environment where our users feel in charge of the connections they make.

By giving our female users the ability to exclusively send the first message if and when they want to, My Move provides women the autonomy to choose how to engage with their matches and empowers them to control their experiences. We believe that true choice is letting women be who they are and empowering their choice to shape their own identity and experiences."

Clinical psychologist Sonali Gupta adds, "Indian women have a long, complicated history where they have been given a few choice options, and this has been culturally normalized. Enabling the choice option comes from a space of changing this narrative, yet trusting women and their instincts about when they wouldn't want to use it. As a therapist, women who prefer not to use this setting are still making a choice. Tinder respects this, and is empowering women to choose whether or not they want to."

Regardless of the outcome, messaging a total stranger can be risky, trying to build a profile to get attention from other profiles you feel would be your match. And if there is someone who doesn't take a friendly 'No' or, a non-reply as a hint of lack of interest and continues to flood your inbox with messages anyway, then you have to use the old block button.

The 'female first' option, would allow the ladies to take a call whether to strike a conversation or not. The feature was first seen on another dating app called Bumble, which also helped it gain more female users.

In August, the company announced a new feature for the users which allowed them to upload two-second long videos in the GIF format to their profile along with uploading the regular images. This feature was called as 'Loops' and the company had been working on this feature since April 2018. Now, the company has something else in its store for the users.