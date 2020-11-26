Meet Tooter, A Desi Version Of Twitter: Here’s How To Download And Sign Up News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, there is an increase in the number of 'Made in India' apps and some of these are claimed to be effective alternatives to the Chinese apps banned in the country. One such newly launched app is Tooter, a Swadeshi version of the popular microblogging platform Twitter. Well, Tooter is available for Android devices and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Tooter App Explained

Tooter has created a buzz in the internet world over the past few days. Well, this app can do all that Twitter does. The interface is quite identical to that of Twitter in terms of both design and layout. Even the color scheme is identical to Twitter but Tooter is yet to clarify how it will verify user-profiles and how they will get blue ticks. For now, it just claims that users will be verified by becoming a Tooter Pro user but the process isn't detailed.

Similar to Twitter, users of Tooter can like, comment and repost others' posts called Toots. One can see only the Toots of those they follow and these can include text, images, videos, etc. To sign up for Tooter account, one has to use Gmail or Yahoo account. As soon as you create an account, you will follow two accounts - News and Tooter's CEO Nanda and you can't unfollow them.

How To Download Tooter

The Tooter app is already available for Android and the web. For now, there is no word regarding when the iOS version of the app will be released. You can download and install the app on your Android smartphone by heading to Google Play.

If you want to use the Swadesh version of Twitter, then you can download the Tooter app on your smartphone or log on to the web version of the same and check out its features. Do let us know what you think about Tooter via the comments section below.

