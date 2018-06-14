Truecaller acquires multi-bank payments app Chillr

Caller identification app Truecaller has announced that it has acquired India's first multi-bank payments app, Chillr for an undisclosed amount.

"Since launching Truecaller Pay in 2017, we've seen an increasing number of use cases to make the lives of our users in India easier, " said Nami Zarringhalam, Co-founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Truecaller.

He said: "By acquiring Chillr, we are reaffirming our commitment to mobile payments and strengthening our plans to increase its adoption amongst our user base. We will, together, have a far bigger impact in this space through the foundation of the team's expertise and a strong user base that trust our platform and use it on a daily basis."

The founders of Chillr Sony Joy, Anoop Sankar, Mohamed Galib and Lishoy Bhaskaran and the rest of the organization will be joining the caller identification app.

Truecaller in its blog post said: We are excited to join our teams together in our development center in Bangalore and continue to work on bringing mobile payments to the masses.

In the coming months, the Chillr app will be phased out while we integrate many of their features, and brand-new ones, into Truecaller that will further make payments simple and more efficient for our users, the app further said.

This year in April Truecaller also announced that now it has more than 100 million daily active users.

With technology evolving, Truecaller has also come a massively long way since the day we founded the company. From simple beginnings as a Caller ID and spam blocking an app to a full-fledged communications platform with calls, SMS, Flash Messages and payment services, the app said.

The company also claims that in emerging markets, they are seeing the importance of smartphones in peoples' daily lives. It's their primary gateway to the internet, their connection with family and friends, people abroad, and increasingly their main banking and finance tool.

Smartphones and Truecaller have become indispensable in the lives of our 100 million daily users.