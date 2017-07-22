Truecaller adds Spam Folder and new features for its Android users

Truecaller has some good news for its Android users. The leading communication app has started rolling out a new update for its Android app, which brings a slew of new features. Let's begin with the most significant one.

Carrying the build version 8.21, the update has added the much-awaited Spam Folder that will keep all the junk SMSs at bay. So you wouldn't have to worry about getting all those spam messages. However, you would have to assign it as your default SMS app. There is a separate tab now that will keep the spam messages apart from the regular messages in Truecaller app.

Truecaller states in a blog post, "the new design will allow Truecaller users to see a much cleaner inbox and pay attention to the SMS that matter most".

Other than this folder, the update has also added new themes to the Android version of Truecaller. The new color combinations include Royal, Coffee, Gray, Dark, and Pitch Black. Themes can be changed in your Truecaller settings.

In addition, there is an option for saving MMS to the app. Also, you will be able to block incoming Flash messages. Moreover, there is a new option that marks all the messages as read in the Block tab.

It is worth pointing out, the Pro version of Truecaller that comes without ads now costs just Rs. 30. For those who are not aware, previously it cost users Rs. 60. What's more, the company is offering a yearly subscription to the Pro version at just Rs. 270. The app now even provides auto-renewal option that will save you from the trouble of having to renew it manually.