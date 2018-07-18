Truecaller brings ‘call recording’ option for Premium users on Android platform

Truecaller has recently introduced a new "call recording' feature for its Premium users on the Android platform. With the introduction of the new feature, the company intends to make its platform more useful for its Premium account holders on the Android Platform. The new feature will allow a user to record both the incoming and outgoing calls by a simple toggle. The company has started rolling out the new feature for the users all around the globe.

Truecaller took it to its official blog post to mention that how the platform has been beneficial for the users to identify important business calls and stay away from the fraud calls. However, the company was missing on one highly anticipated feature 'call recording' feature. The company now has begun rolling out the 'call recording' features for its Android users. There is no information available as to when the company will introduce this feature for the iOS platform.

The company further mentions that the 'call recording' feature will give users an added benefit by simply allowing a user to keep a track of some specific or important conversations which will be saved on the user's local storage on the device. Twitter further mentions in the blog post that,

"This is another step towards upgrading our Premium offerings (that are) aimed at making communication safe and efficient by helping users report harassment related or fraudulent calls"

Let's now get to the steps of activating the feature.

When a user receives a call and has a Pro subscription, then they will first need to head over to the Settings in order to activate the 'call recording' option. Head over to the Settings> Truecaller call recording> enable 'Record calls' from the menu in order to see the floating "Rec" button.

Users can also select to toggle "ON" the floating call recording button from the blue Caller ID screen when they either make a call or receive a call. Users will also not need to install a third-party call recording app if they have subscribed to the Pro subscription.