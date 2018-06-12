Truecaller has access to alarmingly high amount of user’s data: Report

We all might have used the third party caller ID apps which help us identifying the unknown numbers. One of the most downloaded caller ID app available today is the Truecaller app. The Truecaller shows the name and the place from where a stranger is calling the user. However, of lately the data theft scandals are on the rise and Truecaller was also not left behind.

The Truecaller users have some bad news in store for them as the app not only keeps a record of a user's contact in its database but also has access to all the contacts that are available on the user's device. Apart from this the app also collects the metadata of incoming and outgoing calls and messages.

Considering the fact that Truecaller is primarily used as a caller ID, the reports of its access to a large amount of user data is quite worrisome and it also raises privacy-related concerns for the users. When a user downloads the Truecaller app he/she is presented with the terms and conditions which states that the app will collect data like the user search query, content viewed by the users and the website visited by a user among other terms and conditions which is completely unnecessary.

Additionally, Truecaller also has access to a user's contacts which the company store in its database along with the mobile numbers even if the company doesn't use the permission to register a users contact details in its database.

Further, the Truecaller also asks a user for the permission to access their device's microphone. When the permission is granted the app will also be able to tell when the user receives a call or locks/unlocks the device which is quite concerning. This means that even if a user has not downloaded the Truecaller or have never used it then also there will be some information available related to that user just because of the fact that their friend might have installed the app and has some information about the user. This is a major concern which the company needs to resolve this so that there are no more privacy-related concerns among the user base.