Truecaller integrates video calling capability with Google Duo

Expanding its feature set, Truecaller today announced its integration with Google Duo, which will allow users to make video calls directly through the Truecaller app on both Android and iOS platforms.

Thanks to this new feature, over 250 million users of the app will be able to make high-quality video calling. This update let lets users start a Duo video call with a single tap within the Truecaller app, and switches between Wi-Fi and cellular data seamlessly for uninterrupted conversation on-the-go. As mentioned earlier this feature is available for Android and iOS users.

However, since it is a permission-based service, you can opt in and opt out at any time. Following the addition of Flash Messaging in April, the Google Duo-Truecaller integration will now enable video-first users with the communication mode of their choice.

"Sometimes voice and text just aren't enough and nothing beats the experience of communicating face to face. We're very excited to announce the next step in delivering a one-stop communication platform for Truecaller users globally. By having a fantastic partner like Google, we can provide a high-quality video experience to millions of users using Google Duo," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, VP of Product, Truecaller while commenting on the launch.

"Video calling should work for everybody, regardless of what platform they are on. Our aim is to make video calling simple, fast, and available to everyone," said Amit Fulay, Head of Duo at Google.

"With this Truecaller integration, we're able to bring a better video calling experience to millions of new users," he further added.