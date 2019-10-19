ENGLISH

    Truecaller Introduces New Privacy Feature For Android, iPhone Users

    By
    |

    Truecaller has introduced a privacy-centric Group Chat feature, which is available both Android and iPhone's smartphone users. The new feature allows you to share messages, photos, and videos within a closed group of participants.

    The new feature works on invitation based-mechanism, which means a person can either join or reject the invitation to join the group. However, the invited person cannot see the message at the first stage, nor can they access the whole list of participants.

    Besides, the company has introduced a new layer of privacy, where your number is hidden. That means unless other members have your number saved in their phone book, or they send a contact request to ask permission to see your phone number. While launching a new feature, Truecaller informed that the new feature is built with a unique invitation-based mechanism, wherein users will receive an invite to accept or decline their participation in the group.

    However, the Group Chat feature is already available on WhatsApp, Telegram, and other messaging apps. So, it would be interesting to see how this feature will attract new users to the platform.

    Truecaller Crosses 1 Million Paying Subscribers

    Truecaller has recently announced that it has crossed 1 million paying subscribers globally, and has added a new feature to its paid subscription service, Truecaller Premium.

    The premium subscription service is now offering advanced and spam blocking features that include automatically updating and blocking top spammers in your region. The company has also launched subscription service, Truecaller Premium Gold. The gold-themed interface will allow customers to add more value and branding to their profile.

    Furthermore, the new spam blocking features include auto-update, free autoblock top spammer and foreign numbers, block numbers that are not in your phonebook, and block 140 series telemarketers (this feature is for India users only).

    Read More About: truecaller
    Story first published: Saturday, October 19, 2019, 9:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 19, 2019

